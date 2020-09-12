Deadly shooting outside Gates

A Linn County deputy and at least one Oregon State Police trooper were involved in the shooting. North Santiam Highway is closed from Gates to Detroit.

GATES, Ore. — A Linn County deputy and at least one Oregon State Police trooper were involved in a fatal shooting about 5 miles east of Gates late Tuesday night, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office said no deputies or troopers were injured.

North Santiam Highway is closed in both directions between Gates and Detroit. Officials gave no estimate for when the highway will reopen. Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternate route or expect long delays.