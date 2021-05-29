Homicide detectives investigate deadly shooting in Southeast Portland

Police said the shooting happened near Southeast 132nd Avenue and Center Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland, according to Portland police.

Police got a call around 1:05 a.m. about a man who was shot near Southeast 132nd Avenue and Center Street.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting as asked to contact Det. Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508, or Det. Anthony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033.