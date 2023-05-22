Teen dies in crash near Glencoe High School in Hillsboro

An 18-year-old died in the crash. There were also two juveniles inside the vehicle, Hillsboro police said, but didn't say whether they were injured.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — An 18-year-old was killed in a crash early Monday morning near Glencoe High School in Hillsboro, police reported.

Hillsboro police said the crash happened around 12:55 a.m. Monday on Northwest Cory Street and Glencoe Road, about a block south of Glencoe High. The vehicle, which was traveling east on Cory Street, crashed while turning south onto Glencoe Road, police said.

There was an 18-year-old and two juveniles in the vehicle, police said. The 18-year-old died at the scene. Police did not say whether the juveniles in the car were injured.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated if more information is made available.

