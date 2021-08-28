Woman dies in head-on crash on Marine Drive near Portland airport

Another driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A head-on crash on Northeast Marine Drive left one driver dead and another critically injured Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. in the 7900 block of Northeast Marine Drive near Portland International Airport, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release.

A woman driving a sedan was killed when she collided head-on with a pickup truck; the man in the pickup was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, PPB said.