Woman dies in head-on crash on Marine Drive near Portland airport

Another driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Credit: Portland Police Bureau
One driver died and another critically injured in a head-on crash in the 7900 block of Northeast Marine Drive on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A head-on crash on Northeast Marine Drive left one driver dead and another critically injured Saturday afternoon, police said. 

The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. in the 7900 block of Northeast Marine Drive near Portland International Airport, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release.

A woman driving a sedan was killed when she collided head-on with a pickup truck; the man in the pickup was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, PPB said. 

The Portland Police Major Crash Team closed Northeast Marine Drive between Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast 122nd Avenue to conduct an investigation. 

    

