BANKS, Ore. — One person was killed Wednesday evening after a car crashed into a semi-truck that was stopped for construction on Highway 6.

The collision occurred just west of Banks and has closed Highway 6, also known as Northwest Wilson River Highway.

ODOT says it could be a lengthy closure. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the passenger in the car died at the scene. The driver will be investigated for possible DUII, deputies said.

Visit TripCheck for the latest traffic updates

Map of crash west of Banks

TripCheck