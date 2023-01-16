Dead sperm whale that washed up on Oregon coast was struck by ship, researchers say

Samples taken from the whale helped determine how it died. Sperm whales account for about 12% of the whales that wash up on Oregon’s coast.

WARRENTON, Ore. — A team of scientists began taking samples from a dead sperm whale Monday that washed up on the Oregon coast over the weekend.

The 40-foot male came ashore Saturday and Matt Burks, a spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said the samples would help determine a cause of death for the animal.

“This necropsy is an attempt to determine the cause of death for the whale as well as its health of the whale at the time that it died,” he said.

According to NOAA, the necropsy determined that the whale was about 20 years old. It was already partially decomposed when it washed up, so the agency determined that it had been dead "for some time."

Evidence suggests that the whale died from a ship strike, NOAA said, based on bleeding found from large, visible wounds on the whale's body.

The whale came ashore at Fort Stevens State Park just a few hundred feet from the shipwreck of the Peter Iredale, a popular tourist attraction.

But most people who came to the beach amid intermittent rain showers weren’t there for the shipwreck.

Anand Gawarikar brought his young son, Pranav, from their home in Portland to get a look at the action.

“He’s seen about it and read about it in books, and I thought this was a great opportunity for him to see the creature,” Gawarikar said.

What to know about sperm whales

Sperm whales account for about 12% of the whales that wash up on Oregon’s coast, said Jim Rice, program manager of the Marine Mammal Stranding Network. Gray whales make up nearly half, followed by humpbacks, which account for 13%.

As the largest whales with teeth, sperm whales usually hunt in deep waters, feeding on squid, sharks and other prey. Fully grown, they can reach lengths of up to 60 feet and can live for up to 60 years.

Aggressively hunted for their blubber for nearly two centuries, sperm whales were listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1970. It’s unclear just how many exist in the wild, but their populations are thought to be increasing since commercial whaling was banned in 1986.

Burks said that, while the death of the animal was a sad occasion, it did not die in vain.

“Everything they take here, all the samples, will be stored in perpetuity, in cold storage, for research purposes,” he said, noting that hundreds of people had come to see the necropsy throughout the day.

“Today has been a really good opportunity to teach people about sperm whales, about their populations and it's kind of turned into a living classroom out here for environmental education," he said.

