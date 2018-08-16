RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — More heartache for a Ridgefield family who lost a loved one and their home in a fire last week.

The Ridgefield family's home on NW 41st Avenue went up in flames on Aug. 8. Stefany Cutler-Ffitch, 23, and her pug, Mario, died of smoke inhalation.

Just days later, Clark County sheriff’s deputies said someone trespassed onto the family’s property and stole the wheels and tires off two of their vehicles—a Jeep and a red sedan. They also looted the inside of the cars.

Cutler-Ffitch’s aunt, Brenda McPeake said the wheels probably aren't safe and worried the crook would sell them to an unsuspecting person.

As for the heartless theft itself, McPeake told KGW, "I'm choosing to hold onto the good in our community, I'm not going to let this lowlife scum rent space in my head."

Friends set up a GoFundMe account to help Cutler-Ffitch’s family.

Anyone with information on who stole the car wheels is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

