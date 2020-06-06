Day 8 of Portland protests: Thousands rally for George Floyd; Mayor Wheeler speaks with demonstrators

Different groups across Portland are marching in solidarity with groups all over the country calling for racial equality.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Large demonstrations in Portland continue for the eighth day in a row as different groups march across the city to protest racism and police brutality.

As has taken place previous nights, the largest group met outside Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland and marched to Waterfront Park in downtown across the Hawthorne Bridge. As is the case Friday night, thousands have joined the protest every night this week.

Another group is near the Multnomah County Justice Center, which is fenced off and has been the site of clashes between police and demonstrators in previous days.

On Friday, though, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke with the group of protesters beginning around 7:30 p.m. In videos posted by Alex Zielinski with the Portland Mercury and The Oregonian, Wheeler tells protesters Portland should ban the use of tear gas by police for 30 days, like the city of Seattle did, and that his staff would be making an announcement Saturday.

The announcement comes after Wheeler earlier on Friday said the use of tear gas was "ugly." A lawsuit has been filed by protesters and the group Don't Shoot Portland against the city for police's use of tear gas during the previous days of demonstrations.

Also on Friday, Wheeler said he directed police to stop using sonic warning tones on protesters.

Protests were just in the downtown area Friday night. Groups also gathered in Lake Oswego to march in solidarity with protesters across the country who are protesting the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Senior citizens gathered in Northeast Portland, as well, to have their own small and socially distant gathering. They showed their support without joining a large crowd amid the coronavirus pandemic, which could be potentially dangerous to the elderly or anyone with a compromised immune system.

And on Southeast Division Street, members of the David Douglas community were rallying in support as well.

Demonstrations for the past several nights have resulted in little conflict, while sending a clear message that there needs to be change to prevent continued racial injustice.