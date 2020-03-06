x
Day 6: Protests scheduled to continue in Portland

For the sixth day in a row, protests are scheduled to continue in Portland.
Protest at Pioneer Courthouse Square on June 2, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the sixth day in a row, protesters plan to march across Portland. There is a gathering scheduled at 6 p.m. at Revolution Hall, where for the past few days demonstrators have been meeting before marching across the Burnside Bridge.

Police are closing down roads around the Multnomah County Justice Center once again. Portland Police Bureau began closing down this area following Friday night's riot which saw vandalism and a fire inside the justice center, which houses inmates.

On Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators peacefully marched across the Burnside Bride and entered Pioneer Courthouse Square to protest. It wasn't until the demonstration wrapped up at around 11 p.m. that a couple hundred people began what was deemed an unlawful assembly at NW 4th and Taylor Street.

Tuesday was the first night since Friday that there had been no curfew put into place, which remains the case on Wednesday.

