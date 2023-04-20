David's Bridal warns of Oregon store closures amid filing for bankruptcy

The long-time wedding gown retailer filed for bankruptcy just days after announcing potential mass layoffs and store closures.

PORTLAND, Ore. — David's Bridal reported that it could close all five of its Oregon stores sometime this year. The company notified the state late last week, warning of potential mass layoffs just days before filing for bankruptcy protection.

The five Oregon stores are located in Beaverton, Happy Valley, Salem, Eugene and Medford. They are among nearly 300 stores across the United States that could see closures and employee layoffs.

It's currently unclear whether all stores around the country will close, or only specific locations will be impacted, according to the wedding gown company's notice. David's Bridal is currently looking to be sold, and if it doesn't find a new buyer, it will shut down all of its stores.

On April 17, the company filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in recent years. It previously filed for protection in 2018, but reemerged one year later.

David's Bridal has been in business for more than 70 years. With more than 11,000 employees across dozens of states, it's one of the largest wedding dress and formal clothing retailers in the country.

What does this mean for customers?

Stores around the U.S. will remain open and customers can still get existing and new orders fulfilled in stores and online.

"Our commitment to serving the modern bride is stronger than ever. While we are exploring a sale of our company in a transparent, court-supervised process, our stores are open, and we intend to fulfill orders without disruption or delay," according to David Bridal's website.