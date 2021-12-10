David Kennedy, Oregon advertising executive behind international campaigns, dies at 82

Kennedy helped establish the firm in 1982. He and his partner Dan Wieden went on to pilot internationally recognized campaigns, such as Nike's "Just Do It."

PORTLAND, Ore. — David Kennedy, the cofounder of Wieden+Kennedy, a Portland-based, world-renowned advertising agency, has passed away at 82.

Kennedy helped establish the firm on April 1, 1982. He and his partner Dan Wieden went on to pilot internationally recognized campaigns, such as "Just Do It" for Nike.

Kennedy's death on Sunday was first reported in a detailed obituary in Adweek.

Since the company's founding, it has established offices around the world and continues to produce successful campaigns for large companies such as McDonald's, KFC, Nike, Honda, Dodge and Proctor & Gamble.

"Advertising at its best," UO advertising professor Deborah Morrison said.

Kennedy met with Morrison and her coauthor for a book about the creative process. He shared illustrations with them for the project.

For our book on the creative process, David Kennedy handlettered this gem. Glenn Griffin and I had a lunch with him where he explained creativity and life. Thanks for that wisdom. @WiedenKennedy pic.twitter.com/h7fMyX8iZQ — deb morrison (@debkmorrison) October 12, 2021

"Great creativity happens when heart and mind collide," Morrison said. "Advertising has so many things to fix within the industry... [David Kennedy] is a great ancestor for us, so how do we pull that through and become good ancestors for the next generation of talent?"

Morrison emphasized Kennedy's focus on art and humanity, rather than simply trying to sell a product through advertising.