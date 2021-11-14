Jazz musician David Grisman had mics, art prints and more stolen in Portland

Before his show at the Aladdin Theater in Portland, several mics and other items were stolen out of David Grisman's car. According to Grisman, a mandolinist who created the record label Acoustic Disc and appeared on a Grateful Dead album, his car was parked at the AC Marriott Valet Parking in Portland when a list of things were stolen:

Grisman said on his Facebook that it was the first time in two years since he and his band Dawg Trio had played at the Aladdin. Grisman is best known for combining the genres of bluegrass, folk and jazz into a genre he calls, "dawg music."



He said the Neumann mics were of "particular personal value" because he'd had them for 30 years and they were an important part of delivering his sound at shows and recordings.