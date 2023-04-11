Beloved Portland icon Darcelle XV public celebration of life announced

The celebration is scheduled for April 25 at the Arlene Schnitzer concert hall. Darcelle XV died in late March at the age of 92.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fans near and far will have the chance to remember, honor and give a grand finale farewell to the beloved drag icon, Darcelle XV. A public celebration of life is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25.

Walter W. Cole, Sr., dubbed "the bold, the blonde and the beautiful," who was renowned throughout Portland under the stage name "Darcelle XV" left life's stage in late March at the age of 92 after a life well-lived in the city Cole loved.

The celebration of life is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at the Arlene Schnitzer concert hall in downtown Portland. The lobby (and Art Bar & Bistro next door in the Portland'5 Center for the Arts) opens at 6 p.m. with seating starting at 7 p.m.

This is a no-cost, all-ages event open to the public. Tickets are required to attend and will be available soon for general admission as well as open seating. Discount room rates are also available for out of town guests.

Darcelle's drag cabaret, the Darcelle XV Showplace, broke the news of her death back in March.

“The family of Darcelle XV along with her cast and crew are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Darcelle (Walter W. Cole, Sr.) has died at age 92 from natural causes," the club posted on Facebook. "We ask for privacy and patience as everyone processes and grieves in their own way and at their own pace. Details of a public memorial will be announced as soon as they are confirmed. All shows at Darcelle XV Showplace will go on as scheduled per Darcelle’s wishes. Please join us and celebrate her legacy and memory, thank you in advance for your continued support.”

Cole was born in 1930, served in the military as a young man and later married and became a father. But he eventually came out as his true self, a gay man, at a time when that was much less accepted.

Cole's alter ego Darcelle truly became larger than life, leading the way in shows at the former tavern in northwest Portland. Cole bought the place in 1967 and turned it into the Darcelle XV Showplace nightclub.

Cole was much more than his onstage persona. A leader for the entire community, he helped others in many ways.

Shortly after Portland's legendary drag queen Darcelle XV died, a fan installed a temporary street sign on corner of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Davis Street was unofficially renamed Northwest Darcelle XV Street.

In addition to being honored at at Timber's game with the team debuted a customized jersey for the iconic Portland drag queen—truly speaking to the influence the icon held in the rose city.

The memorial announcement was made on social media by another beloved Portland drag icon Kevin Cook, also know as "Poison Waters".

In a 2023 March interview with KGW, Cook reflected on the impact of Cole after his passing, touching on how Cole's courage made a difference for those who followed.

“He did so much work on behalf of all of us without even intending to, just a one-man activist crew. He was just living his life,” said Cook.