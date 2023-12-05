Dad mistaken for human trafficker on American Airlines flight from Sea-Tac Airport

Francisco De Jesus said it happened on a flight from Sea-Tac Airport to North Carolina. The airline apologized for any misunderstanding that may have occurred.

SEATTLE — It all started one week ago on a flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Francisco De Jesus was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter at the time.

"We were going to go celebrate my oldest daughter's graduation. You know, I mean, it was a happy time,” said De Jesus.

But he said it took a horrible turn after they boarded the plane.

"I got up to go to the bathroom. When I came back, my daughter had some wings. I was like, ‘oh, where did you get those from,'” he recalled.

De Jesus said she told him that a flight attendant came over and asked her if she was OK, where she was going, and who she was going to meet? He said he didn't think much of it until the plane touched down.

"As we're deplaning, we're greeted by several individuals. One of them who introduced himself as the head of security for the Charlotte International Airport,” said De Jesus.

Francisco and his daughter were led through the terminal before they were finally told why. Law enforcement explained to him that flight attendants are trained to look for the signs of human trafficking.

"At that point, my heart just sank,” De Jesus said.

With a scared daughter by his side, De Jesus said he answered questions and quickly cleared up any confusion.

"They were very professional. They saw the situation for what it was immediately,” said De Jesus. "My question that I would like to have answered is how did they get to label me as a human trafficker? I had my iPad; we were watching a movie. She had her phone. I mean, these are things that I thought a dad and a daughter traveling do."

"I tried to reach American Airlines to find out and I'm getting absolutely nothing from them,” he said on Friday morning, adding that he first reached out three days ago.

When KING 5 reached out on Friday, American Airlines responded with a statement saying: "Our frontline team members are trained to navigate a variety of safety issues, including recognizing the potential signs of human trafficking. We strive to create a positive, welcoming environment for everyone who travels with us and apologize for any misunderstanding that may have occurred."

In an email, a spokesperson for American Airlines said a member of their team has reached out to the customer to learn more about their experience and address their concerns. By Friday afternoon, De Jesus confirmed that he received a call from the airline.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, “human trafficking is a form of modern slavery that occurs in every state, including Washington.” Airports and airlines are working to raise awareness. The Port of Seattle’s website states, in King County, an estimated 500 to 700 children are forced into prostitution every year.

"Human trafficking is a very serious thing. But what we went through and the fear of that wasn't nice. I just wish that they would have maybe talked to me more. Maybe whoever, the person that made the judgment, should have come over and had a conversation with me,” said De Jesus. "I just want to know what kind of training they do. And is it enough?"