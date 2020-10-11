Oregon hospitals enrolling COVID-19 patients in Phase 3 clinical trial with drug developed by Vancouver company

Dr. Nader Pourhassan, President and CEO of CytoDyn, believes the trials with leronlimab will yield good results.

PORTLAND, Ore. — OHSU is one of more than a dozen hospitals across the country enrolling COVID-19 patients in a Phase 3 clinical trial with leronlimab, a drug developed by CytoDyn out of Vancouver, Wash.

"Our Phase 3 is the only trial we know of focusing on mortality," said CytoDyn President and CEO Dr. Nader Pourhassan.

Pourhassan is optimistic that the Phase 3 clinical trials will yield positive results.

"If the result is strong and the mortality is less .. we should get approval, emergency use authorization."

That would come as no surprise to Samantha Mottet, who KGW spoke to back in April.

"I fought tooth and nail to live," Mottet said at the time.

Mottet believes leronlimab played a key role in her recovery from COVID-19. Mottet was taken off the ventilator just hours after her doctor administered leronlimab.

"I had leronlimab in mind after I heard her case and I set up the arrangements for her to get it and that involves talking to the FDA to get emergency approval for compassionate use," said Dr. Otto Yang of UCLA.

Pourhassan hopes more survival stories come from the Phase 3 clinical trials at OHSU and other hospitals across the country.

"It makes me feel very, very blessed," said Pourhassan. "We're hoping to get to the finish line and get some approval."