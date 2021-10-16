Cyclist hit and killed in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A semi-truck struck and killed a bicyclist in Salem on Oct. 15.



According to officials, a semi-truck was traveling southwest on Salem Parkway on a green light when a cyclist went northbound through Cherry Avenue. They were struck by the truck and killed.



Police did not arrest the driver or issue any citations. Officials performed a truck inspection and found no violations. The cyclist is listed only as an adult male rider, as his next of kin have not yet been notified. The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.



This was the sixth fatal pedestrian or cyclist crash in Salem in 2021.