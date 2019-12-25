PORTLAND, Ore. — Amber Petit thought she found the perfect Christmas gift for her in-laws, a hand-drawn family portrait including her late father-in-law holding the newborn grand-daughter he never got to meet.

Instead, she said she's out more $200 and is not the only upset customer.

Petit found Bobby's Drawings on Facebook and paid them to draw her fiance's family.

"I thought, this would be fantastic to have their dad, who can't be with us physically, drawn into a family photo. In the photo, I was going to have their dad, holding her, standing next to all of us," said Petit while holding her 4-month-old daughter Aubrey.

She paid more than $200 for two portraits at the end of November and was supposed to receive the items in 10 to 14 days.

Petit received one proof she was unhappy with, asked for a redraw and hasn't heard back from the company in weeks.

"The company is not responding to emails, messages, nothing," said Petit.

While some customers posted positive messages about their portraits on the Bobby's Drawings facebook page, others were unhappy with the quality of the sketches.

One woman said she received a picture of the wrong family after waiting for weeks and at least one dozen other customers said they paid the company and never received their portraits.

The Better Business Bureau has given the company an F rating and while the company appears to be based in Seattle when you click on the address, it takes you to the Space Needle.

"I can't believe there are people out there that would take advantage of grieving families. It's heartbreaking," said Petit.

The company did not respond to KGW's request for comment.

Petit is filing a dispute to try and get her money back.

RELATED: Woman receives refund after mistakenly paying $5,784 on $57.84 AT&T bill

RELATED: Phony PGE workers threaten to shut off power in latest phone scam