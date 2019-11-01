EUGENE, Oregon — Cascade Middle School in Eugene remains in lockout after there was a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the school Friday morning.

All students, staff and officers are safe and unharmed, police said.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Eugene police were called about a custodial dispute involving a man at the school. As officers were escorting the man from the school, "he produced a firearm and a struggle ensued," police said. During the struggle, the man was shot by police and killed. An investigation is ongoing at the school.

The school remains in lockout, meaning all exterior doors are locked and secured. Movement within the building is permitted.

Students will be released at 3 p.m. through side exits, the district said. The pickup point for students are normally picked up by parents or guardians will be St. Mark's Catholic Church, located at 1760 Echo Hollow Rd. Bus-riding students will be taken home at the regular time. Students who walk or bike home will also be released at regular time through the side exits.

The district asks that people do not call the school.

See the lockout alert on the Bethel School District website