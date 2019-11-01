EUGENE, Oregon — An armed man being escorted out of Cascade Middle School following a custodial dispute was shot and killed by police during a struggle Friday morning, Eugene police said.

The school was placed into lockout for most of the day. All students, staff and officers were safe and unharmed, police said.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Eugene police were called about the custodial dispute at the school. As officers were escorting the man outside, "he produced a firearm and a struggle ensued," police said. During the struggle, the man was shot by police and killed. The shooting occurred outside the school. An investigation is ongoing.

The school district said students would be released at 3 p.m. through side exits. The pickup point point for parents and students is St. Mark's Catholic Church, located at 1760 Echo Hollow Rd.

