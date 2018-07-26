TIGARD, Ore. – The Tigard community has suffered a significant loss.

Curtis Tigard, the grandson of Wilson Tigard, who found the city, has died. He was 109 years old.

🙏 RIP Curtis Tigard (1909-2018). The grandson of John Tigard, who settled in the East Butte area, later becoming the city namesake. Curtis was 109 and leaves behind family and countless friends. 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/KmeImgIAxk — Mayor Cook (@TigardMayor) July 26, 2018

Curtis was a World War II veteran and served 20 years in the Army Reserves. He was active in his younger years, when he climbed Mount Hood 35 times.

KGW spoke with Tigard’s family in April, when he turned 109. His family said his secrets to longevity were red wine and naps.

"When he used to work, he used to take naps when he would come home at lunchtime and even when he was working at the bank during lunch hour he'd take a nap there," his son, David, said.

