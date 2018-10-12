Hundreds of people paused Sunday morning in Leavenworth to honor a Washington soldier killed in Afghanistan.

A funeral procession for Army Sgt. Leandro Jasso, 25, passed crowds who wanted to thank him for his service and sacrifice.

“It's like it's your own son when you see that,” said Wendy Close, who stood in a group holding an American flag along Highway 2.

Minutes later, a hearse accompanied by police vehicles drove slowly past. Someone nearby played a recording of the National Anthem.

Jasso’s funeral procession traveled from Wenatchee to Leavenworth, where a service was held in the Cascade High School gymnasium. Jasso graduated from Cascade High in 2012.

“He did a lot for the country at 25 years old. More than most of us,” Close said.

Jasso, an Army Ranger, was on his third deployment to Afghanistan when he was hit by small arms fire while engaging with enemy forces two weeks ago. Commanders say his death was likely the result of accidental friendly fire from Afghan forces he was with.

Jasso grew up in Leavenworth, a city of approximately 2,000, which is usually jubilant with Christmas celebrations this time of year.

“It's very sad,” said Brad Piers. “I'm honored to be here.”