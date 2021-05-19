Police search for group accused of robberies, carjacking and vandalism at different locations across SE Portland

The crimes happened within hours of each other on May 17. Police believe the suspects may have committed additional crimes over several days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a series of robberies, thefts, and vandalism that happened within the span of several hours in four different neighborhoods in Southeast Portland on Monday.

Officers believe the same group is responsible, given the description of the suspects and the proximity of the locations where the crimes happened. No one has been arrested yet.

The first three incidents took place in the Montavilla neighborhood. According to police, at 3:05 p.m. the suspects entered a convenience store near 91st Avenue and Division Street, stole items and pushed an employee as they left the store.

Then at 3:22 p.m., the suspects went to a restaurant a few blocks away, near 87th Avenue and Division. Police said they yelled at staff and created a disturbance while one of the suspects stole the tip jar.

At 3:46 p.m., the suspects entered a salon further up on Division Street, near 82nd Avenue. Police said they threw products from shelves and tables while one suspect stole items. At least one of the suspects reportedly attempted to take a purse from a customer.

At 4:15 p.m., police said the suspects approached a person in a car near 82nd Avenue and Clinton Street in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood and demanded money. One suspect stole property from inside the car.

Police said, at 4:50 p.m. the suspects pulled a driver out of a car in a parking lot on 82nd Avenue near Foster Road. The suspects drove away in the stolen car.

Then at 7:34 p.m., police said the suspects, still in the stolen car, blocked another driver in the area of Southeast 86th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street in the Lents neighborhood. The suspects tried to get into the car, but the driver took off.

Police believe the suspects may have committed similar crimes over several days. They described the suspects as one female and up to four males, ranging in age from mid to late teens.