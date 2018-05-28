PORTLAND, Ore. -- Rescue crews are working to reach three climbers who fell in the Hogsback area of Mt. Hood.

The climbers suffered minor injuries, according to Mountain Wave Search and Rescue. They will need help getting off the mountain.

Hogsback is a popular climbing area on the south side of Mt. Hood. A climber fell in the same area on Saturday morning and was seriously injured. Crews got him to the first aid station at Timberline Lodge about seven hours after his fall.

