Crews work 10-acre brush fire near Rowena, part of Highway 30 closed

The Oregon Department of Forestry reported that crews had stopped the spread of the fire. The blaze was primarily in grass and scrub oak.
Credit: Noel Adams

ROWENA, Ore. — A 10-acre fire burning near Rowena in the Columbia Gorge has closed a part of Highway 30 and prompted a level one “get ready” evacuation notice.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said that the evacuation notice was for those from 6090 Highway 30W to 5220 Highway 30.

Firefighters were working to strengthen fire lines and had begun mop-up. They expected to continue to work through the night, the Department of Forestry said.

