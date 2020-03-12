Missing 5-year-old boy found in Yamhill County

He is safe, alert and getting checked out by medics, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said.

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — A missing 5-year-old boy has been found in a rural area of Yamhill County, law enforcement on the scene said. He is safe, alert and getting checked out by medics, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said.

The child went missing from the 28000 block of Northwest Mt. Richmond Road, in Gaston. Further details on the situation were not released.

A spokesperson confirmed Wednesday night that the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office was leading the investigation and a search and rescue team had been activated.

The Gaston Fire Department, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, and Newberg Police Department were assisting deputies in the search effort. Investigators requested an aircraft with a FLIR thermal imaging system to help spot from the air, and the Portland Police Bureau was assisting with a plane.

The Yamhill Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office and Yamhill Police Department were also assisting.