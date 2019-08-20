PORTLAND, Ore — The cremated remains of Floyd "Frank" Hill were found on the street near the intersection of North Chase Avenue and North Chautauqua Boulevard on Monday, Portland police said.

Hill died on Oct. 17, 2000, police said. They'd like to return his remains but so far haven't been able to find any family members or friends.

Hill's remains have been returned to Omega Funeral and Creation Service located in Southeast Portland.

If anyone has information that could help identify Hill's loved ones, they're asked to call Omega Funeral and Creation Service at 503-231-6030.