The snowy wonderland of Mount Rainier and Crater Lake national parks will be largely closed due to the government shutdown, officials said Saturday.

The lapse in federal funding prompted Crater Lake to close its visitor’s center and cancel its ranger-guided snowshoe trips while Mount Rainier closed its road to Paradise, a popular winter recreation destination.

In general, most national parks and monuments will have no services, messages indicated. In Oregon, that includes John Day Fossil Beds and Oregon Caves national monuments, in addition to Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.

The federal government shutdown will impact the over 400 national parks and monuments in different ways, said the National Park Foundation.

“For most parks, there will be no National Park Service-provided visitor services, such as restrooms, trash collection, facilities, or road maintenance,” said a note posted on most national park and monument websites.

Many important questions haven’t been answered, including which roads to Crater Lake would be plowed and which wouldn't, and whether the park would allow access at all.

A major storm is expected to dump more than two feet of snow on the park and without plowing, access will be difficult.

"This visitor's center is closed," said a phone message at Crater Lake. "And unfortunately, we've not been authorized to provide any further information about what may or may not be open in the park at this time."

At Mount Rainier, a message said “To the extent possible, vehicle access will continue to be provided from the Nisqually entrance to Longmire, but not to Paradise. Entry during the federal shutdown is at visitors’ sole risk.”

Just south of the Oregon and California state line, the Redwood National and State Park system said "some national park areas within Redwood National and State Parks are accessible; however access may change without notice, and there are no NPS-provided services."

What appears most likely — and has happened in the past — is that national park buildings, exhibits and visitor’s centers will be closed while assets such as trails could remain open to access.

