Semi crashes close westbound I-84 at The Dalles, snarl Highway 26 traffic Wednesday night

ODOT warned of the Hwy. 26 traffic jam near Warm Springs and the I-84 closure in an email sent late Wednesday night; semi-trailer truck crashes are to blame.

THE DALLES, Ore. — I-84 is closed westbound at milepost 87 near The Dalles due to a crash involving semi-trailer trucks, the Oregon Department of Transportation said in an email sent at 11:43 pm Wednesday night.

There is no estimate for when the westbound lanes will reopen, the email said.

What's more, the crash knocked the median into the eastbound lanes, snarling traffic in that direction as well. Only one lane is open eastbound.

Meanwhile, jacknifed and stalled semi-trailer trucks on Highway 26 have caused extreme congestion between mileposts 63 and 65, near Warm Springs Reservation.

"Traffic is reported to be extremely congested in the area although the highway is not formally closed," the email said.