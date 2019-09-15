WOODBURN, Ore. — A fatal crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle has closed Highway 214 between Woodburn and Mount Angel, according to the Oregon State Police.

The crash occurred near milepost 41 and Elliott Prairie Road on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash. Police are investigating.

ODOT says the closure could be lengthy.

Detours are in place. The eastbound detour is McKee Road to Highway 214. The westbound detour is Elliott Road, to Meridian Road to Highway 214.

No additional information was immediately released.