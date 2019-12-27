SALEM, Ore. — Southbound Lancaster Drive NE from Market Street NE to Cypress Street NE is expected to be closed for several hours Thursday night after a crash involving a motorized scooter.

Salem Police responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the crash.

The scooter had been in the bicycle lane at the intersection of Lancaster Drive Northeast and Market Street Northeast.

The other vehicle in the crash, a silver Jeep, continued southbound after the crash, but was quickly stopped by law enforcement.

Police said the driver of the Jeep is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but there have been no citations or arrests made, police said.

The person riding the scooter was transported to Salem Hospital. Police did not comment on their condition.

