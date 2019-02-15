WOODBURN, Ore. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Woodburn, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

Cars and trucks are backed up for miles heading south. ODOT said freeway ramps at the Woodburn exit were also affected.

There were severe injuries, according to ODOT. A Life Flight helicopter responded.

Life Flight helicopter responds to crash that closed southbound near I-5 on Feb. 15, 2019

Ted Romanowitz

There is no ETA for when the freeway will reopen. One or more lanes will be closed indefinitely for the law enforcement investigation, ODOT said. OR-99E is an alternate route.