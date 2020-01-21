ALOHA, Ore. — A crash between a box truck and TriMet bus has blocked lanes of the Tualatin Valley Highway near Southwest 192nd Avenue in Aloha.

Some passengers were on the bus. Four people were taken to a hospital "out of an abundance of caution," according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The bus was pulling over to stop and the truck driver clipped the back of the bus while trying to pass it, deputies said.

The driver's injuries were not serious.

Deputies said a fuel leak will likely keep the highway closed for several hours.

The crash is in the same area where a woman was struck and seriously injured on Jan. 16.

This story will be updated.

