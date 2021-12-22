'They just want some answers': Demand for COVID tests spikes amid omicron variant, holiday gatherings

Although many people are finding it difficult to get a COVID test, plans are underway to expand testing sites in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Demand for COVID-19 tests is soaring in the Portland area and throughout Oregon as the fast-moving omicron variant collides with upcoming family gatherings.

On Wednesday, dozens of people waited in line outside the Oregon Convention Center to get tested at a site set up by COVID testing company Curative.

Curative is teaming up with the Oregon Health Authority to provide tests at a total of 22 locations across Oregon. Curative plans to open 10 more testing sites in Oregon in January, including four more in the Portland area.

That’s welcome news as many pharmacies run out of home COVID tests and other testing options are hit or miss.

“To keep them and their loved ones safe, that’s really what it's about for us,” said Blake Lackey, senior director of operations for Curative's national division.

Lackey said in the last few days, testing at their Oregon sites has doubled. He suggested making an appointment through their website, although they do take walk ups. He said about half the people who got tested on Wednesday had appointments, but given the high volume of patients, waiting in line is still part of the process for everyone.

“We're very sympathetic to people that are obviously there for a reason,” said Lackey. “They're probably unsure of what's going on and they just want some answers.”

Doctors are still learning about the omicron variant but are confident they can identify it.

“If you get one of the tests, virtually all the tests will be positive if you've got omicron,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, health officer for Clark County, Wash. He said the same rules still apply for preventing the spread of COVID, regardless of the variant.

“Avoiding large gatherings, especially gatherings where masks are not being used and physical distancing is not possible,” said Melnick. “And people who are unvaccinated should get vaccinated.”

Health officials said those vaccination recommendations count for people who've already had COVID. They urge those eligible for a COVID booster should get one.

The Oregon Health Authority just expanded holiday hours at several vaccination sites including in Gresham at the former K-Mart building on Northwest Burnside Road. That site will now be open December 23 and 26, two days on which they had planned to be closed.

If you can't get a COVID test and you think you might be sick, health officials suggest you might have to make some tough decisions.