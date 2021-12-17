200 COVID cases now linked to high school wrestling events in Washington state

Clark County Public Health recommended a two week pause on wrestling events to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — There are now an estimated 200 COVID-19 cases linked to multiple high school wrestling tournaments held across Washington on Dec. 4, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) on Friday. That's up from 80-90 cases the DOH estimated earlier this week.

Of the 200 cases, at least three have been identified as the omicron variant.

As health officials investigate the outbreak, the DOH released new COVID-19 safety guidance, effective immediately, for high-contact sports. The guidance includes required COVID testing for all athletes, coaches and trainers regardless of vaccination status. The DOH also recommends increasing testing frequency to three times per week.

“Omicron is a game-changer, but we know layered prevention measures slow the spread of COVID-19 in sports, schools and communities.” said Lacy Fehrenbach, the deputy secretary for the COVID-19 response. “Please get vaccinated, boosted, wear a well-fitting mask and maintain your distance to help our kids stay healthy, stay in the game, and stay in school.”

The guidance is in addition to existing requirements for all K-12 sporting events in Washington. All athletes, coaches and trainers are required to wear masks except when competing. Referees and spectators are also required to wear masks at indoor events.

Clark County Public Health recommended schools pause all wrestling activities for two weeks until after the holiday break.

"By pausing wrestling activities for two weeks, we hope to interrupt virus transmission and slow the spread of COVID-19 within the wrestling teams and the community," said Marissa Armstrong, the senior communications specialist for Clark County Public Health.

The agency also encouraged athletes and staff to follow the state's quarantine guidance if they attended events where COVID-19 transmission occurred.

On Friday, Clark County Public Health reported 32 cases among wrestling teams at five local schools, but did not specify which schools. The agency noted that the investigation is ongoing and the case numbers are preliminary.