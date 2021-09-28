Health officials see COVID cases tied to Pendleton Round-Up

So far, there are 44 cases of the illness tied to the Pendleton Round-Up, most from Umatilla County and some from Wallowa County.

PENDLETON, Ore. — Health officials in Umatilla County, Oregon, say they are starting to see COVID-19 cases linked to the Pendleton Round-Up.

Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara told county commissioners Monday the county’s case count last week was 550 cases of COVID-19, and Fiumara said he had 151 pending cases from the weekend.

So far, there are 44 cases of the illness tied to the Pendleton Round-Up, most from Umatilla County and some from Wallowa County, and his staff will eventually parse out what parts of Round-Up yielded which cases of the virus, he said.

The current number of cases associated with Round-Up includes those who got COVID-19 at the event and those who attended while already sick, he said.

The Round-Up is a large, annual rodeo that concluded this year on Sept. 25. The rodeo and and festival typically attract large crowds to northeastern Oregon.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports COVID-19 is widespread in Umatilla County. Authorities say a typical day at the public health department starts with 30 cases and ends up with 70 to 80.