FDA approved COVID-19 boosters for all adults. Here's where to find one in Oregon

Health officials urge everyone who qualifies to get the booster ahead of holiday travel.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for adults 18 and older. That puts all states with varying booster shot eligibility rules on the same page.

The Oregon Health Authority announced that booster shots for should be available this weekend.

While COVID-19 cases in Oregon are declining, 17 other states have seen case numbers rise by 25% or more in just the last two weeks. That's a concern as 53 million Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving next week. Health experts suggest those in that group make getting their COVID booster a must adding that there's an increased risk when you gather with family and friends.

“The evidence on boosters is that they dramatically lower your risk of having a breakthrough infection,” said Brown University’s Dr. Ashish Jha. “We know breakthrough infections can happen, boosters are really quite protective against that.”

Anyone 18 and older can get the booster shot, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highly recommends those 50 and older get it. To qualify for a booster shot, you need to have had your second dose at least six months ago. However, if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you only need to wait two months to get your booster. Health officials say it's safe to mix and match the brand of booster you get, meaning it doesn't have to be the same as your original shot series.

Where to get the vaccine:

The Oregon Health Authority is providing the latest information on vaccine clinics through its Get Vaccinated Oregon site. It also features a section with information on boosters shots.

Washington County is offering several locations where individuals can get vaccinated including booster shots, such as the Tektronix location in Beaverton.

OHSU is offering COVID-19 vaccinations including at the Oregon Convention Center for everyone 5 and older as well as boosters for those who qualify.

Clackamas County is offering several vaccination sites including at Clackamas Town Center.

Lacare Pharmacy in Northeast Portland is offering walk-in vaccination clinics

CVS said nearly 10,000 CVS pharmacies will start offering COVID-19 boosters to all adults who are 18 and older starting Saturday, Nov. 20.

"We remain committed to reducing barriers to getting vaccinated and are prepared to meet the needs of individuals now eligible for a booster dose," the chain said in a Friday news release.

CVS said those who are eligible for a booster can schedule an appointment through the chain's website or app.

Walgreens said more than 9,000 locations will start offering boosters to newly eligible adults starting Nov. 20. The chain said those who are eligible can make an appointment through its website, its app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.