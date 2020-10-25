Oregon reports 366 new cases of COVID-19, 0 deaths

The state's death toll from lives claimed by the coronavirus remains at 653, Oregon health authorities said Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon now has 42,101 cases of COVID-19 and four more people have died, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

The surge in rising cases urged state officials to ask people to avoid trick-or-treating for Halloween, wear masks whenever in public or when not around immediate family and mind social gathering restrictions.

Medical officials said the state's hospitals could reach max capacity by the end of 2020 if the current upward tick in cases continues.

Preliminary data from health authorities show the increase is due to continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks across Oregon.

Friday was the state's highest daily increase in with a record of 550 cases in one day.

"Today’s case count is again a reminder that Oregonians cannot let their guards down," the OHA said in a news release Friday.

OHA: Given current COVID-19 models (if behavior stays the same), Oregon hospitals could reach capacity by mid December. — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) October 23, 2020

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties with Marion, followed by Multnomah and Washington county as having the highest number of cases:

Baker: 6

Benton: 5

Clackamas: 17

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 3

Coos: 2

Crook: 4

Deschutes: 13

Douglas: 4

Jackson: 20

Jefferson: 1

Josephine: 3

Klamath: 2

Lake: 1

Lane: 30

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 5

Malheur: 6

Marion: 88

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 82

Polk: 1

Umatilla: 5

Wallowa: 2

Washington: 57

Yamhill: 3