Oregon reports 399 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

The state's death toll from lives claimed by the coronavirus has risen to 653, Oregon health authorities said Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon now has 41,739 cases of COVID-19 and four more people have died, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

The surge in rising cases urged state officials to ask people to avoid trick-or-treating for Halloween, wear masks whenever in public or when not around immediate family and mind social gathering restrictions.

Medical officials said the state's hospitals could reach max capacity by the end of 2020 if the current upward tick in cases continues.

Preliminary data from health authorities show the increase is due to continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks across Oregon.

"Today’s case count is again a reminder that Oregonians cannot let their guards down," the OHA said in a news release Friday.

Friday was the state's highest daily increase in with a record of 550 cases in one day.

OHA: Given current COVID-19 models (if behavior stays the same), Oregon hospitals could reach capacity by mid December. — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) October 23, 2020

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties with Multnomah and Washington county having the highest number of cases:

Benton: 3

Clackamas: 25

Clatsop: 4

Columbia: 3

Deschutes: 13

Douglas: 3

Harney: 2

Jackson: 33

Jefferson: 4

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 3

Lane: 32

Lincoln: 4

Linn: 10

Malheur: 12

Marion: 48

Multnomah: 99

Polk: 5

Umatilla: 17

Wallowa: 2

Washington: 71

Yamhill: 2

The state health agency released the following information about the four people who have died:

Oregon’s 650th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. and died on Oct. 17, at Grand Strand Medical Center in South Carolina. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 651st COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 19. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 652nd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Oct. 17, at Tuality Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 653rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 22, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.