COVID-19 cases rise as new vaccine rolls out slowly

Cases of COVID-19 are climbing. But the newly approved vaccine does not seem to be widely available in our area.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Cases of COVID-19 are climbing, but the newly approved vaccine does not seem to be widely available across the metro area.



The Oregon Health Authority is not aware of any supply issues, but it doesn't manage vaccine distribution, the vaccine rolls right out from manufactures to providers. It may just be that it is taking more time than expected to saturate the market.

The Centers for Disease Control says hospitalizations are up 7.7% in the past week alone and deaths are up 4.5% nationally.



So it is a good time to up your protection with the new COVID-19 vaccine approved in the U.S. for anyone six months and older. The problem is that getting it is not so easy for everyone, yet.



“The COVID booster that we're waiting on, or the new reformulated COVID vaccine, we’re anxiously awaiting our shipment. We do hope that we'll receive it by the second week of October, fingers crossed,” said Pat Hubbell, Owner of Brooklyn Pharmacy in Southeast Portland.

RELATED: Free COVID test kits are about to be available again. Here's how to get them.

Hubbell said, his shipment of COVID-19 vaccine is on backorder from both his wholesaler and a secondary supplier.



“The other new vaccine is RSV, we actually received that in a very short time, so for some reason the COVID vaccine distribution channels are a little jammed up, and I'm not sure why,” said Hubbell.



Despite the smile, Charlisa Harris has the virus. She's feeling a little better but is still suffering with several symptoms.



COVID forced her to shut down her Chadowboxx hair salon in Troutdale last week and when she reopens, she says pandemic type protocols will be back in place, to protect everyone.



“I think the main thing that I do ask is for people to do their part and exercise some due diligence… because COVID hasn't gone anywhere that's the thing that people have to be very aware of.

RELATED: Americans can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine



Harris is looking forward to getting the newest vaccination, as soon as she feels 100% and is medically cleared to do so. As for any ill clients?



“I'm very understanding if you do need to reschedule, I understand that we love to look beautiful but if you're sick you're not going anywhere anyway, so you can wait,” said Harris.

KGW checked around and found some of the larger pharmacy chains do have appointments available, that you can make online. But which locations have it and which don't varies.

Hubbell suggests his clients get the RSV shot now and come in for the new COVID vaccination when he gets it in.

“A lot of them want to come to my pharmacy because we've got that extra little bit of knowledge and care that we can provide them at the time of the vaccination

And Hubbel says, don’t forget the flu shot, too. Two shots can be given at one appointment, but Hubble does not recommend getting all three at once.