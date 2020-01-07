28 COVID-19 cases reported at Lake Oswego day care center

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A Lake Oswego day care center hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in June has at least 28 cases, Oregon health officials said.
An investigation into the coronavirus outbreak at Lake Grove KinderCare, located at 3700 Red Cedar Way, began on June 16. The child care center closed and staff members were tested for the virus.
The outbreak is the first publicly reported outbreak at a child care center in the state.
On July 1, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) began publishing school and child care outbreaks in its weekly report. To protect privacy, the outbreaks must include five or more cases in facilities with at least 30 students, according to the OHA.
Case counts include all people linked to the outbreak, which may include family members of students or staff members.
KGW received the following statement from KinderCare Education on June 26:
The health and safety of our children, families and staff is always our top priority. In response to the Covid-19 crisis, we’ve developed enhanced health and safety measures in partnership with the CDC and a panel of medical experts to ensure our centers remain as clean and safe as possible. As soon as we learned of the positive diagnoses in Lake Grove, we partnered with the Clackamas County Health Department and closed the center for 14 days to allow for a professional deep cleaning, retraining on our protocols and re-testing of our staff before we reopen. We’re also taking the extra step of retraining all of our Oregon center staff to ensure we’re delivering against the highest standards possible. We’re looking forward to welcoming families back to our center soon.