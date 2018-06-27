SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Supreme Court has temporarily blocked an initiative that would ban the sale of some semi-automatic guns and high-capacity magazines just over a week before a key deadline, likely stopping it from making the November ballot.



The court on Wednesday found problems with the official description of Initiative Petition 43 drafted by its supporters, and ruled that it must be revised before signature gathering can start.



Coming only nine days before a deadline for supporters to qualify for the November ballot by delivering 88,000 signatures to the secretary of state, the ruling appeared likely to block the measure.



Opponents, including the National Rifle Association, had filed legal challenges to the proposals.

