PORTLAND, Ore. — Some award-winning writers of country music are in Portland as part of the County Music Association (CMA) Songwriters Series. They performed last night at the Aladdin Theater. Monday their audience was much younger: fourth graders from Parklane Elementary School.

Combined, Kenny Foster, Lee Thomas Miller, and Marcus Hummon have won multiple Grammys and Country Music Awards. They’ve written songs for big names like Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts and Wynonna Judd.

The three musicians are part of the CMA Foundation, which invests in bringing music to the next generation. Their visit comes courtesy of US Bank. The bank has sponsored the series in dozens of cities and schools including in the Centennial District.

The CMA Foundation works to reinvigorate communities across the country though the power of music education. In 2018, CMA began a social impact initiative to combine the incredible resources of the CMA Foundation with the reach of the Songwriters Series to create a community activation that is positively impacting entire school communities.

The CMA Foundation has given Parklane all kinds of instruments; drums, flutes, clarinets and trumpets. They also pay for teachers to continue classes.

