Family, friends remember Country Coffee owner who died in accident

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Community and family members are mourning a mother, sister and well-known businesswoman in East County.

Melanie Ward, 30, died earlier this month from an ATV accident on her property.

Ward was known for her Country Coffee business. In 2012, she bought her first location in Boring. By this year, she had five coffee stands and five franchises, according to her website.

"She became quite the business owner around here," Ward's sister, Tatum Lindhorst told KGW. "'If you love your job, you'll never work a day in your life,' she always said that."

For many people, Country Coffee is the brand that starts their day.

Thousands of people have reacted to the news on Country Coffee's social media pages.

"All of her employees and customers, she just made them feel like family," Tatum said.

"I don't think Mel left this planet with one person with ill will towards her," added Cole Lindhorst, Tatum's husband and Ward's brother in law.

Tatum is the latest franchise owner, opening a new location on Highway 224 last week. Her sister was supposed to be there.

"I feel like I don't want to let her down," Tatum said. "I know that I have a piece of her by keeping that open, and that's what she'd want me to do."

Ward leaves behind her husband Mitch and twin children, Mitchell and Brooklyn.

Ward's family will have a private funeral on Tuesday, March 15.

Later that same day, Good Shepherd Community Church in Boring will host a public memorial for Ward at 4:30 p.m. that the church will livestream.

The family posted a request on social media for people to "shower Melanie with flowers" by ordering from local businesses for delivery to the church by 3 p.m. Tuesday:

Sandy Country Florist - 503-668-5633

Kristine Ae Jin - KristineAejin.com/shop or 503-545-0648; Delivery fees waived.

Sellwood Flower Co - SellwoodFlowerco.com or 503-719-5390

Tatum said although she is heartbroken, she hopes people will start their days with Melanie's mantra.