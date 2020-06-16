'Folks need to do their homework': Counselor advises white people on talking with black friends about racism

Many white people wonder what to say or not say to black friends and colleagues about racism.

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you're white, you may have found yourself in recent weeks wanting to reach out to a friend or co-worker who's black, but you're not sure what to say. Good intentions don't mean much if you make someone feel worse. Even the simple question of “How are you doing?” is more complicated during these times.

“My heart is heavy,” said Dr. Keith Dempsey, a private practice counselor and chair of George Fox University's Graduate School of Counseling. “No matter what you can imagine, it is tougher than you think it is.”

Dempsey, who is black, offered candid guidance on how best to reach out to friends, neighbors and colleagues who are black. He said there is no cookie cutter approach, but it’s important to be prepared for an emotional response.

“If your heart is really there, you should be able to absorb some bitterness and understand that that bitterness is not about you,” said Dempsey. "The bitterness is about the racism that has existed for years… and we've been screaming at the top of our lungs about this. When people are brand new to the party and say, ‘Oh my God, tell me about this racism!’ It's like, this is what we've been talking about. So appreciate that there is a level of frustration there.”

Dr. Dempsey urged people to check their motivation before starting a conversation about racism with a person of color.

“Are folks really looking to show their heart, or are they looking for a certain response? Because if your heart is, 'Hey I see you, I care about you, I understand this may be rough for ya,’ well whatever [response] you get back, you’ll be able to work with that,” said Dempsey. “But if you feel like, ‘I've said something nice to a black person today, I need a pat on the back,’ well that's going to be problematic for you no matter what you say.”

Dempsey said for those newly enlightened and outraged over existing racism, maybe the most productive thing to do is brush up on history.

“We're talking about the early 1900's to Martin Luther King to Rodney King and everything else in between,” he said. “This is documented.”

Undoubtedly, Dempsey said people will have questions for their black friends about past hurts and racism they’ve endured. He said now is not the time to ask them about it.

“It's like somebody being carted into the hospital and they're almost dead and instead of going to work or letting someone else go to work they come up and say, ‘Hey wait a minute, what happened? Where were ya?’”

So, is it better to just stay silent? Dempsey doesn’t think so. He said it’s most important to speak up when you see racist behavior around you and it feels uncomfortable calling it out.

“If you're at Thanksgiving dinner and the people who you love have a mindset that's very different from what we're trying to achieve, it doesn't matter if you march with me or not!” said Dempsey. “You're not using your power and your privilege in spaces and places where it's needed to change.”

Dempsey said he appreciates people's desire to engage, empathize and care, but he wants people to understand there is no quick fix to this problem.