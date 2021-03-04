Corvallis Police shoot man with knife at Days Inn Motel

Corvallis Police arrive to find a man with a knife acting aggressively. Police said they shot a man outside the motel Saturday morning and he died sometime later.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A man has been shot and killed by police at a Days Inn Motel in Corvallis where he was trying to get into guest's rooms Saturday morning.

According to the hotel staff who called the police, a man was armed with a knife acting in an aggressive manner.

The Corvallis Police Department (CPD) said in a Saturday morning release CPD arrived at the motel at 1113 Northwest 9th Street before 3:30 a.m. this morning.

CPD said the man had a knife when officers made contact with him, then called for emergency cover.

Sometime after, officers with CPD said they were involved in a shooting. Attempts to save the suspect with emergency medical aid were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting.

Police have identified the man as a 32-year-old Philomath resident.

All of the involved officers in this shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for CPD, and consistent with the statewide wide use of force protocol.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing and is being led by the Albany Police Department (APD), with help from the Benton County major crimes unit.

CPD said the department is committed to cooperating fully with the active case.

There is no other information available at this time.