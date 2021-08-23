Corvallis man arrested for sex abuse; detectives believe there may be more victims

Lawrence John Lemaster Sr., 46, was arrested at his home in Corvallis on Aug. 20.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Deputies arrested a Corvallis man on Friday for sex abuse, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Lawrence John Lemaster Sr., 46, was arrested at his home in Corvallis on Aug. 20.

Detectives began their investigation in April 2021 after they received information that Lemaster allegedly sexually abused two unrelated kids. During the course of the investigation, detectives developed probable cause for arrest.

Lemaster was released the same day he was arrested after posting bail. He faces several charges including two counts of sodomy in the first degree and 16 counts of sex abuse in the first degree.