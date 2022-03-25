Box truck hit by bullets on Cornelius Pass Road; suspect arrested by deputies

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the suspect fired between 80 and 100 shots from multiple guns during the ordeal, but no one was hurt.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore — Deputies arrested a gunman along Cornelius Pass Road on Friday after an incident that involved hails of gunfire but no reported injuries, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

A man was driving a box truck along Northwest Cornelius Pass Road near Northwest Germantown Road that afternoon when his windshield and side window were hit by gunfire. He wasn't harmed and reported the shooting just before 2:45 p.m.

As deputies responded, they shut down Cornelius Pass Road between Germantown Road and Northwest West Union Road. Members of the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team, Crisis Negotiations Unit and Remotely Operated Vehicle Team also responded.

NW Cornelius Pass Road is closed in both directions between NW West Union Road and NW Germantown Road while deputies investigate a shooting where a truck was struck. No one was injured. #alerts #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/ANYHstv0DY — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) March 25, 2022

While in the area, deputies reportedly continued to hear gunshots.

"The suspect fired as many as 80 to 100 times from multiple firearms," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The suspect also shot at a drone being used by the Remotely Operated Vehicle Team."

No one was injured and the suspect didn't hit the drone.

Finally, just after 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested 51-year-old Todd W. Borino on charges for unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person and second-degree criminal mischief.

The sheriff's office said that none of the deputies fired a weapon during the ordeal.