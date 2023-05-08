When minutes matter, drone could be key in saving lives on Sandy River

This will be the first summer that the drone will be used to help locate bodies underwater.

CORBETT, Ore — The Corbett fire department has a new life-saving tool to help in their search for lost swimmers and boaters on the Sandy River.

A drone with thermal imaging capabilities to locate people under water and the ability to carry small payloads will be used for the first time this summer at Dabney State Park. The drone can deliver defibrillators for those who might be experiencing heart problems, life jackets, medications and supplies.

Officials say the drone will be especially helpful at night along the 16-mile length of the Sandy River in East Multnomah County.

"We believe this can drastically improve chances of survival for patients that are in remote areas like trails and waterways," said Kanyon Reams with Corbett Fire District #14.

AquaEye, an advanced scanner using the latest in ultrasound and artificial intelligence technologies, can help with finding people underwater.

The program has been in the works for nearly two years. The drone was purchased using allocated funds from the department's operating budget. It will also be made available to the Multnomah County Sheriff's office and their search and rescue team along with Gresham Fire Department.

Drone pilots are licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and must adhere to strict guidelines.

Other fire agencies around the state are also using drone technology in their roles. Scappoose Fire Department has a drone helping in investigations and search and rescue efforts.

Nine people have drowned in the Sandy River since 2016, according to Corbett Fire District.