Weekend cooling centers in the Portland metro area

Temperatures are expected to be at or near 100 degrees Sunday afternoon, prompting the return of some local cooling centers from the July heat wave.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland area is forecasted to get a brief encore performance of last month's heat wave, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees in the late afternoon Sunday and remaining in the 90s on Monday before cooling off on Tuesday.

Counties and cities in the Portland area are once again opening cooling shelters for residents who need a place to wait out the worst of the heat. Here's where to go to cool off:

How to stay cool in Portland and Multnomah County

Multnomah County and the City of Portland are opening two daytime cooling spaces in partnership with Do Good Multnomah and Cultivate Initiatives, the county announced Sunday morning.

Both sites will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and will have food, water, cooling items and places to rest. Both sites are pet-friendly. Anyone who needs a ride can dial 211.

Medford Building in Old Town, 435 N.W. Glisan St.

Sunrise Center in East Portland, 18901 E. Burnside

Two county libraries will also operate on extended hours until 8 p.m. Sunday, with other libraries on regular hours. A full list can be viewed here.

Midland, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave.

805 S.E. 122nd Ave. Gresham, 385 N.W. Miller Ave.

The Lloyd Center will also operate on extended hours until 10 p.m. More Portland cooling resources can be found here.

How to stay cool in Beaverton, Hillsboro and Washington County

The City of Beaverton will open the main branch of its library on extended hours Sunday evening to serve as a cooling center, the city announced Sunday. The main branch will be open until 9 p.m. Sunday. Both branches are also available as cooling areas during their regular operating hours.

Beaverton City Library main branch, 12375 SW 5th Street

Beaverton City Library Murray Scholls branch, 11200 SW Murray Scholls Place, Suite 102

More Beaverton cooling resources can be found here.

The City of Hillsboro will open four libraries and community centers on partially extended hours to serve as cooling shelters, the city announced Friday. In addition to air conditioning, each location will have seating, activities and access to water.

Brookwood Library, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 2850 N.E. Brookwood Parkway

Shute Park Library, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 775 S.E. 10th Avenue

Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 953 S.E. Maple Street

Hidden Creek Community Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 5:40 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive