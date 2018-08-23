PORTLAND, Ore — Hood-To-Coast runners fearful of blistering temperatures for this year's relay can relax, as the forecast calls for highs over the weekend barely breaking 70 degrees, with a chance of sprinkles.

The first wave of runners will be starting at 5 a.m. Friday at Timberline Lodge, where the temperature will be in the low 40s, says KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. The high Saturday afternoon in Seaside will hit the mid 60s.

An air advisory that lingered for days in the Portland area was expected to lifted by Thursday, so the smoky hazy conditions should also be gone.

Runners this year will arrive from all 50 states and 43 countries. There are 19,000 runners and walkers registered. Get this. There are 40,000 on the wait list.

The 2017 relay raised $740,000 for the Providence Cancer Institute.

KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness, himself a runner, chatted this week with a group of men who have each completed over 100 legs in the relay over several decades. One has run in every Hood To Coast.

Cindy Gillespie is making a dramatic return to Hood To Coast.

Last year, she was napping in a field in the middle of the night at exchange 24 in Columbia County. A drunk runner stole a porta-potty truck and drove through the field, striking her. The truck tire came to rest on her thigh.

The driver ran off into the trees. She screamed for someone to ease the truck off her leg. The driver was caught by a K-9 and hauled away by police. She just wants him to get help with alcoholism.

"They did x-rays on my leg, knees, shoulder and chest. Everything's good! I'm so thankful that we were in God's hands, I truly believe that it was a miracle," she said then.

She has run in 20 relays and has no intention of missing the 2018 race.

© 2018 KGW